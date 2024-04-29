Watch Live: CMPD discusses east Charlotte shooting that left multiple law officers dead
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department will speak to the media at 5:40 p.m. EST to address the east Charlotte shooting that left multiple law enforcement officers dead.
At least one shooting suspect was found dead inside the residence after CMPD cleared the scene, the department said, and two other occupants of the home were being questioned. Along with other law enforcement agencies, CMPD will remain at the scene to conduct an investigation.
Watch below (once live):