Watch live ballot count in El Paso County for 2024 Texas runoff election

Live video of ballot counting in El Paso County is available for the May 28 runoff election.

The 2021 Texas law requires any county with a population of more than 100,000 to conduct video surveillance of “all areas containing voted ballots” after their delivery to central counting, and to make one or more of these videos available to the public via livestream. (Audio is not required.)

Introduced by Sen. Bryan Hughes, the law aims to prevent “fraudulent practices” in elections. It banned 24-hour and drive-thru voting, added new rules for mail-in voting, expanded access for poll watchers and created new criminal penalties for election-related offenses, among other changes.

El Paso County ballot counting livestream

Previous live stream ballot counting videos can be viewed on the El Paso County Youtube profile.

