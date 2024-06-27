Man found in Columbia County with 66 pounds of cocaine in his car facing federal charges

Investigators held a news conference Thursday morning about a major drug bust that happened in Lake City.

Deputies arrested a man driving with 66 pounds of deadly drugs in his car.

This all happened while deputies were doing a training exercise in Columbia County. Action News Jax first told you about the arrest when it happened in May.

Thursday, authorities revealed details of the arrest. On day one of a three-day interdiction training with Georgia deputies, they pulled over 36-year-old Hector Villarreal after he was swerving out of his lane.

Deputies say his hands were trembling and his chest was going up and down.

They found 30 kilos, or 66 pounds, of cocaine in his car.

This arrest was made possible by the interdiction team, which includes the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg explained the significance of this case, as it is rare to seize that much cocaine from a single person.

“I have been told that drug traffickers sometimes believe that selling drugs is a path to riches. It is not. It is a path to investigation, arrest, indictment, conviction, and prison,” Handberg said.

Villarreal could serve between 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter also touched on a recent overdose investigation.

Tonight on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5, Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty will show how trafficking is not just increasing the number of overdoses, but how it’s impacting local deputies.

