Watch live: 2024 primary election ballot counting in Central Texas counties

Live video of ballot counting across Central Texas counties is available this year after the passage of a 2021 state law.

As reported by Statesman reporter Bayliss Wagner, the bill requires counties with 100,000 or more residents to conduct video surveillance of “all areas containing voted ballots” after their delivery to central counting, and to make one or more of these videos available to the public via livestream. Audio from such streams is not a requirement under the law.

That requirement means that in Central Texas, Caldwell County does not have to livestream its process, but four other counties do. Read more about the requirements and impact of the law here and watch the provided streams below:

Travis County primary election 2024 ballot counting

Travis County has six cameras streaming ballot counting locations. We've embedded half of them here. To see all of them, head to the Travis County Elections website.

Bastrop County primary election 2024 ballot counting

Hays County Election 2023 ballot counting

Williamson County primary election 2024 ballot counting

This stream shows the Central Counting Station in Williamson County. To see the mail room, ballot storage, tabulation room, and more, head to the county's YouTube page.

