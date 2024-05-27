WATCH: Libertarians React to Donald Trump's Speech at Their Convention

Donald Trump appeared before a raucous crowd of Libertarian Party delegates and his own supporters at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C.

Starchild, a longtime Libertarian activist, was taken to the ground by security after he held up an anti-Trump banner. Trump drew his loudest boos after offering himself as the Libertarian Party nominee, and the loudest cheers when he pledged to commute the life sentence of Ross Ulbricht, creator of the black market website the Silk Road.

Freeing Ulbricht, something Trump failed to do when he had the chance as president, was an item on a list of 10 demands the Libertarian Party submitted to Trump before the speech.

After the speech, three Libertarian presidential candidates delivered a response, but most of the crowd and media had cleared out by then.

Reason captured the crowd reactions and asked Libertarian Party delegates and Trump supporters in attendance what they thought of the event.

"It was the weirdest room I've ever been in," one delegate told Reason.

Watch the full video above.

Camera: Justin Zuckerman

Editor: Chris Sowick

