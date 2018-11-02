Watch John Lewis Dance To 'Happy' At Stacey Abrams Campaign Event

Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) knows how to have a good time.

The 78-year-old civil rights legend was spotted dancing to “Happy” by Pharrell Williams at a campaign event Thursday for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor.

CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes’ video of the lawmaker busting a move before the Oprah Winfrey–headlined rally caught the attention of Williams. “Get it legend,” the singer wrote on Twitter, with the dance clip attached.

Get it legend https://t.co/I88GYAFkdg — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2018

That was a far cry from his reaction when an event headlined by President Donald Trump played the song hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. Williams slapped the president with a cease-and-desist letter that read, “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

In what is expected to be a tight race on Tuesday against Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams is attempting to become the first black woman elected governor in any state.

Maybe Lewis could cut a rug again in celebration of a victory.