WATCH: Irving officer catches goat on highway, peacock in back yard in back-to-back calls

What Irving police thought might have been an April Fool’s joke turned out to be an encounter with animals on the loose in North Texas.

Irving police Officer Turner responded to a call at around 12 p.m. Monday about a goat on Texas 183, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

In body-camera video posted by Irving police on Facebook, cars are seen stopped on the highway as the officer tries to bait the goat, seen hiding under a trailer truck.

Irving Officer Turner helped rescue a goat on State Highway 183 and a peacock with a broken leg in a yard on Monday, April 1. Irving police Facebook

As a woman approaches the goat to try to help the officer, the goat runs away on the shoulder of the road.

Minutes later, video shows officers and animal services chasing the goat in the parking lots of Irving Market Center, finally catching the animal.

The goat was handed over to Dallas County once it was caught, according to WFAA-TV.

About 20 minutes later, the same officer who responded to the goat on the highway also responded to a call about a peacock in a resident’s back yard.

The bodycam video shows a man in the back yard grabbing the peacock, which was cornered into the fence. He then hands the officer the peacock as they discover the animal has a broken leg.

The officer put the peacock in his vehicle and it was taken to the city’s shelter for further care, WFAA reported.

“We thought we were getting pranked, but this is no #AprilFools joke,” Irving police said in a Facebook post. “Lucky for these animals, Officer Turner didn’t think twice about helping.”