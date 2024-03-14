Watch: Idaho man uses pump rocket to hit a target 37 times in a row

March 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man on a quest to concurrently hold 183 Guinness World Records brought his total to 163 by using a pump-powered rocket to hit a target 37 times in a row.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, said his son receiving a rocket as a gift inspired him to attempt the record for most consecutive hits of a target with a pump-powered rocket.

Rush challenged fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman for the title, and the number to beat was nine consecutive hits.

He said the dinosaur rocket that came with his son's toy was too imprecise, so he bought a cylindrical rocket for better control.

Rush was able to hit the target 37 times in a row, more than quadrupling the previous record.

Rush is aiming to concurrently hold 183 Guinness World Records to become the top record-breaker in the world. Italian record-breaker Silvio Sabba currently holds the top spot with 182 titles.