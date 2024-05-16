WATCH: Hungry bear ransacks family’s fridge in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “bear-y” hungry animal took advantage of one Florida family’s snacks, raiding their fridge in the middle of the night.

Yoandry Garcia, of Golden Gate, told NBC affiliate WBBH that when she woke up Tuesday morning, she noticed her refrigerator door in her garage, wide open.

‘Agitated’ gator takes bite out of Florida farmworker’s leg

But what she didn’t expect, was a furry culprit.

Upon viewing her home’s surveillance footage, the bear can be seen prying both doors to the fridge open with its paw and rummaging through the food.

Garcia said after checking out their food selection, the animal moved on to their trash can.

Another Golden Gate Estates resident, located approximately seven miles down the road, told WBBH about their own bear encounter, this time, snooping around their front door.

No rainbow lights: Sunshine Skyway Bridge goes dark for Pride 2024

“We have cameras up around the property, and he just mozes around,” resident Madeline Montgomery told WBBH. “He’s so polite. He never messes with anything.”

While it is unknown whether this is the same bear, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said with breeding season just around the corner, more bears are expected to be seen around the state.

NBC affiliate WBBH

NBC affiliate WBBH

NBC affiliate WBBH

Florida black bears will typically congregate in areas of high food density and will travel far in search of food.

The FWC reminds residents that if a black bear feels threatened, it will not growl or roar, but instead will “huff” or blow air forcefully out of their nose or mouth in an effort to scare off their threatening source.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.