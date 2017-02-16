Watch this horrifying redback spider take out a snake

Size doesn't mean everything when you can offer up a lethal dose of poison in a single bite.

An auto shop called North Vic Engines in Cobram, Australia had an unexpected visit from a baby snake on Wednesday. Sadly for the snake, the shop's local redback spider was there to get rid of the intruder.

After trapping the snake in its web, the spider managed to sneak down and deliver a deadly bite to its back. The spider, native to Australia, is so venomous that it has proved to be been fatal in humans.

The shop followed up later with another video "for all the haters" who claimed that the snake in the original video was trapped on a hook instead of the spider's web. The snake in the new clip is clearly caught in a web.

RIP, snake.

