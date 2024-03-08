Watch: ‘The Hill with April Ryan’ explores if Kentucky’s Democratic Party is ready for a showdown with a Black Republican

Colmon Elridge, head of the Kentucky Democratic Party, joins Ryan to talk about Daniel Cameron, the state’s former attorney general and 2023 gubernatorial candidate.

“The Hill with April Ryan” talks to Colmon Elridge, head of the Democratic Party in Kentucky, about Black Republican Daniel Cameron, the state’s former attorney general and 2023 gubernatorial candidate, potentially running to replace U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell when he ends his term in 2027. Elridge expressed confidence that the Kentucky Democratic Party is prepared for any challenge from the Republicans as the GOP navigates once being known as the “Party of Lincoln” to now being a party dominated by Trump and his divergent MAGA ideology.

