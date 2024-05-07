Watch: 'Grumpy' snake rescued from rush hour traffic in West Virginia

May 7 (UPI) -- A West Virginia police officer pulled double-duty as a snake charmer when a "grumpy" serpent was spotted wandering into morning rush traffic.

The Charleston Police Department said in a Facebook post that Patrolman D. Johnson, "one of the biggest animal lovers around," rushed into action when "a snake of some sort (we're not snake experts, but he was wild) was having a case of the Mondays downtown during the morning rush."

Johnson safely captured the snake and moved it away from the dangers of traffic.

"He picked the grumpy fellow up and humanely relocated him to the woods, where he could hopefully have a better day," the post said.

Johnson said he was happy to help the scaly citizen.

"It was pretty intense, and I was pretty amped up," Johnson told WSAZ-TV. "It was like, 'Hey, I get to do what I normally do, go catch snakes,' like when I'm out camping and stuff. I'm always traveling around, always looking for different animals. Animals don't have a voice, and I'm trying to be their voice."