WATCH: Gov. Cox discusses housing, homelessness, education as he reflects on 2024 Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah legislature came to a close tonight, March 1, in what Governor Cox called a “complicated” but “successful” session.

Gov. Cox said nearly 561 bills were discussed about “big issues we care deeply about.”

The number one priority of this session, according to Gov. Cox, was housing attainability and making home ownership within reach of our kids and grandkids. He said they have a bold goal to stimulate and create 35,000 starter homes for Utah residents over the next five years.

“This was successful beyond our greatest hopes,” he said.

According to Gov. Cox, this was the largest housing attainability project and funding legislative package anywhere in the U.S. right now. “And we couldn’t be more excited about that,” he said.

Additionally, he thanked the legislature for their work on homelessness, and said this past week they got through several hurdles that will allow for implementation of first-of-its-kind statewide strategic homelessness initiatives.

Those initiatives include increasing available shelter beds, implementing a homelessness court to hold people accountable and give them options for treatment and service, and making sure to end unsanctioned camping, which he said will transform Salt Lake City and other areas of the state.

He also focused his remarks on education and said education funding “came in at a number we had hoped for … taking care of our students and teachers.”

Gov. Cox did not say what bills he will veto, but promised to go through each one thoroughly through the next 20 days.

