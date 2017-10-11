Watch Girl's Touching Reaction to Finding Out She's Finally Being Adopted: 'I Felt So Happy'

One 11-year-old says she feels like “a million, gillion things just exploded” in her heart after she learned she was getting adopted.

Tannah Butterfield couldn't contain her excitement after learning she was getting adopted, along with her 6-year-old brother Teagun and 2-year-old sister Tallie.

"I felt, like, so happy," Tannah told Inside Edition. "This is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Jennifer and Jeff Fisher, who have two children of their own, have fostered Tannah and her siblings for two years. They will now be formally adopting them.

"It made my heart really, really happy to realize what we've been doing has been worth it and that everyone's so happy,” Jennifer said.

When the judge formally approved the adoption, they asked Jackie Alexander, an office manager at the American Heritage School in South Jordon, Utah, to relay the joyous news.



"I grabbed her by her shoulders and I just said, 'Baby, have you heard the news?' I said, 'You get your family. Everything went great in court today. You get your forever family,'” Alexander recalled.

School surveillance camera captured Tannah jumping into Alexander's arms. It went viral after she posted it on Instagram.

"I cry every time I watch the video," Alexander said. "I cry every time I get a message from somebody that said they needed some light in their day."

Now Tannah is looking forward to a happy life with her forever family.

"I know they're safe people and I know that they love me and I know that they will always be there for me and I just love them,” she said.

