WATCH: Giant alligator spotted marching along same Pinellas pathway kids take to school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gator sightings are ramping up in the Tampa Bay area as mating season continues. On Tuesday morning, a ginormous alligator prompted a police response after a caller saw the massive reptile walking along a path that children typically use.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the “absolute dinosaur” was marching along Joe’s Creek near 46th Avenue — a “path children often take to and from school.”

When deputies arrived, they found the massive 12.5-foot gator and called Florida Fish and Wildlife officials for assistance.

Bodycam video footage from the gator encounter shows the gator walking toward as the deputy used his “newfound alligator whispering skills” to repeatedly tell the “big guy” to stay put.

“Stay. I said stay. Stay,” the deputy said through nervous laughter before the gator finally laid down on the grass. “That’s better. Good boy, that’s a good boy.”

The sheriff’s office secured the area to keep citizens away while waiting for an FWC-contracted alligator trapper to wrangle the 12.5-foot beast.







“An FWC-contracted alligator trapper arrived and did their work assisted by several deputies that were a bit fearful but willing,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to PCSO, the gator was relocated to an area in South Florida. Authorities are using this encounter to remind residents that if there’s a body of water, a gator is likely nearby.

“Remember, this is Florida — if there’s a body of water, chances are good that an alligator is nearby. Always use caution and instruct your children to be vigilant as well,” PCSO said.

Gator sightings will be ramping up within the coming months as mating season is underway in the Sunshine State. Mating season kicks off in April and lasts until June, meaning there will be a greater chance of encountering the massive reptiles this month.

During mating season, males tend to become more aggressive. While alligator attacks are rare, residents should be vigilant near ponds and waterways, especially while walking their pets.

Anyone who sees an alligator that appears to be a threat to people, pets, or property should call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-392-4286.

