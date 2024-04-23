Watch the Full Pink Moon 2024 bloom in the night sky tonight

The Full Pink Moon of 2024 rises tonight.

Look to the east shortly after sunset to see the full moon rise above the horizon. The moon will be in the Virgo constellation, and will have most of the night to enjoy the night sky by itself while the planets are situated on the other side of Earth. That's great news for skywatchers because the full moon's brightness makes spotting other cosmic targets quite difficult when they are indeed above us; tonight, however, those targets won't even be an option. It's a night to focus solely on the moon.

The exact time of the full moon, which will take shape when the moon is exactly 180 degrees opposite the sun in the sky, will occur around 7:49 pm. EDT (2349 GMT). Still, the moon will appear "full" to the unaided eye throughout the whole night. It will set in the west shortly before 7 a.m. local time.

Saturn and Mars will rise in the east around two hours prior to sunrise, although they will be just a few degrees above the horizon — making finding them a tricky feat for some locations.

Unfortunately, the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower also happens to coincide with the full moon this year, making this a bad year for Lyrid-lovers. When moonwatching, you might be able to catch sight of a bright Lyrid or two, but don't expect much. Even on a good day, this isn't the most productive meteor shower to begin with.

The name of April's Full Pink Moon is believed to come a pink flower known as the ground phlox, which commonly blooms in North America around this time. Other names for the celestial event include the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish Moon.

