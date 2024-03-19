Watch: ‘Flexible burglar’ limbers up with yoga before ‘robbing bakery’

This is the moment a suspected burglar performed a yoga routine in a bakery car park before breaking in and allegedly stealing croissants.

Video footage shows a woman dressed in all black doing leg and body stretching exercises outside Phillippa’s Bakery in Melbourne, Australia, at 3am on March 17.

The thief then allegedly broke into the building and stole several items, including an iPad, chef shoes, cleaning products and pastries.

Staff from the bakery posted on social media that they were “quite surprised” by the footage after discovering the burglary.

“Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in,” the post read. “ A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar.”

The woman has since been arrested and charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal. She has been bailed to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on May 22.