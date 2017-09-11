Watch these flamingoes form an orderly queue to escape Hurricane Irma

It's not often you get to see flamingos marching in single file — but extreme situations call for extreme measures.

American news channels recently released this footage of flamingos at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida being led to safety ahead of hurricane Irma.

Watch their majestic procession:

"Single-file line, just like in elementary school!" Flamingos being moved to safe areas at @BuschGardens. pic.twitter.com/d7oiERZCFL — Bay News 9 (@BN9) September 10, 2017

Far from being in a flap, the flamingos are better behaved than most people, following their human shepherds in a calm and orderly manner. They're being led to a safer, closed enclosure to shelter.

Flamingoing... flamingoing... flamingone!

