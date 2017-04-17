Watch First 360-Degree Stream Of NASA Rocket Launch

Online viewers of Tuesday's rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, will be able to see the launch in a more complete way.

For the first time, viewers will be able to watch the launch live, with all 360 degrees covered. NASA is calling it a "pads-eye view" of the launch. Users will be able to move a smartphone device around, move a mouse in a web browser or look around using a virtual reality headset for the full experience.

The live stream begins 10 minutes prior to liftoff, which is scheduled for 11:11 a.m. EDT. The contracted rocket will resupply the International Space Station and deliver science experiments in coordination with United Launch Alliance and Orbital ATK.

NASA will have live coverage of the Orbital ATK Cygnus array deployment later in the day, along with a post-launch press conference.

Watch 360-degree stream live:

