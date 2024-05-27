WATCH: Fiesty snapping turtle helped across road, despite its resistance

WATCH: Fiesty snapping turtle helped across road, despite its resistance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This animal put the “snappy” in snapping turtle.

A snapping turtle did not appear too happy to receive a helping hand off of a Tennessee road earlier this month.

What are those floating objects in the sky in the Tampa Bay area?

A man is seen picking up the animal, before it becomes aggressive, appearing to try and fight back.

Despite some resistance, the man was able to move the turtle off the road and into a wooded area.

The video posted to TikTok has racked up more than 15 million views and nearly 800,000 likes. Plenty of comments flooded in, with many people saying don’t grab these animals, as they have shared similar experiences of these animals’ aggression.

Are rotisserie chickens good for you? Experts break what’s actually in them

“I picked up a snapper when I was in high school. Never again,” one user commented. “They can really move their head in directions you wouldn’t think possible.”

“I saved one a few weeks back…He was MEAN,” another said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligator snapping turtles can be found in rivers, lakes and other brackish water systems, ranging from Florida to Texas, and north to Illinois.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.