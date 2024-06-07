Watch as fearless bear fights off 2 alligators swimming in Florida river

A viral video circulating online shows a fearless bear fight off two alligators while on a swim in a Florida river.

Somebody call Jimmy Kimmel and Snoop Dogg because this animal showdown needs a guest commentator.

Kayaker Tyler Futrell filmed the rumble between the trio of beasts in St. Johns River near Highbanks Marina about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Kayaker Tyler Futrell filmed the rumble between the trio of beasts in St. Johns River near Highbanks Marina about 30 miles north of Orlando.

The waterway is the state's longest river and flows 310 miles from its headwaters at Blue Cypress Lake in Indian River County to its mouth near Jacksonville in Duval County before it empties into the Atlantic Ocean.

Round 1: Bear versus alligator 1

The start of the video shows a lone bear and lone alligator swimming toward one another head on.

"Oh man, alligator coming to say, 'hi,'" Futrell says as the nature show begins.

The two animals collide, the bear swats at the alligator, and the pair rumble.

The bear quickly − and seemingly effortlessly − fights off the gator, roars, then continues swimming.

"Can't believe I got that on video," Futrell is heard saying in the video.

Round 2: Bear versus gator No. 2

After that encounter, the bear swims close to the river's shoreline where a second alligator appears to lurk.

"Go for round two. Go for round two," the kayaker is heard as he captures the video.

The bear appears to rush the second alligator, fights the reptile off and then swims out of sight.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bear fights off alligators swimming in Florida video