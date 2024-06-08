Watch for FDOT teams doing checks along Polk County roads next week

The Florida Department of Transportation’s District One office will hold its annual Maintenance Rating Program Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the district’s conference center, 801 N. Broadway Ave., in Bartow.

The workshop is aimed at ensuring consistency in maintenance efforts across the district. Approximately 25 teams will be on roadways Tuesday conducting a consistency checks to maintain their MRP team leader status, FDOT said in a news release.

Residents should be aware of the presence of these teams and exercise caution while driving in the following areas: U.S. 98 north of Bartow Ford, Polk Parkway east of U.S. 98, CR 540 east of Spirit Lake Road and U.S. 17 at Bomber Road.

Each location will have two points on both sides of the roadway. Teams will be on site from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking the sides of the road to evaluate and identify any deficiencies. In addition to the daytime evaluations, teams will also conduct a night run, performing drive-through inspections to check the reflectivity of signs, striping, raised pavement markers and lighting conditions, weather permitting, the release said.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, remain vigilant and follow any temporary traffic controls that may be in place.

