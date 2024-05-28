WATCH: Exclusive video of tornado near Decatur

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 has received exclusive video of one of the tornadoes that touched down south of Decatur on May 26.

The video, shot by Brad Clayton, shows one of the two tornadoes that touched down near Decatur.

NWS: Centerton, Decatur tornadoes confirmed as EF2, EF3

The National Weather Service says it believes two tornadoes touched down in Decatur and EF3 damage was found northwest of town. It said the storm likely started in eastern Delaware County in Oklahoma.

Damage west of Centeron was also surveyed. NWS said that based on damage patterns and radar data, two tornadoes likely took place in that area, one producing EF2 damage.

