Watch as European storm Kathleen slams coastal UK, France with massive waves

DEVON, England - An area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean brought coastal flooding, rough seas and rain to parts of England and western France early this week.

The UK Met Office issued weather warnings over the weekend through Tuesday for the system dubbed Storm Kathleen in the UK and Storm Pierrick in France.

A video captured early Tuesday, seen above, showed strong winds and high waves crashing in the ocean village of Westward Ho! in Devon, England.

Photos from Cornwall, England, show coastal flooding on the Cornish Coast, including at Castle Beach, where small beach huts were swept into the ocean.

The storm circulated over England on Monday, producing strong winds into the evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms in western France.

According to the Meteo France, waves were forecast to reach up to 20 feet in Finistère.

By mid-week, Storm Kathleen will be out over the North Sea. However, the Met Office is tracking another system from the west bringing more wet and windy weather to the U.K.





