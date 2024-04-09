Watch: Escaped mountain goat rescued from Missouri bridge

April 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers teamed up in Missouri to rescue an escaped mountain goat seen climbing the support pillars under a highway overpass bridge.

The Kansas City Fire Department was summoned to the bridge at East 63rd Street and Lewis Road, near Swope Park, when the goat was spotted on a ledge near the top of the bridge Monday afternoon.

A portion of the road was blocked off by authorities while authorities attempted a rescue.

A witness who formerly served as an animal control officer attempted to use a rope to guide the goat to safety, but the animal ended up going off the ledge and was suspended from the rope for a short time.

A veterinarian on the ground sedated the goat and the animal was transported to the KC Pet Project.

"Once he was off the bridge, he was transported to our shelter where he received fluids from our veterinary team and is set up overnight to rest," the KC Pet Project said in a Facebook post. "We're hopeful he'll make a full recovery."

Tori Fugate, chief communications officer for the KC Pet Project, said the goat recently had been adopted by a nearby resident and escaped from its new home.