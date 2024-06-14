Watch: Escaped monkey reunited with owner in North Carolina

June 14 (UPI) -- Animal control and police officers in North Carolina helped reunite an escaped pet monkey with its owner.

The Surf City Police Department initially announced in a Facebook post that a loose monkey had been caught on camera near a marsh after escaping from its home in the Canal Streets area.

"If you have any information or sightings, please contact the authorities immediately," police wrote.

Police later updated the post to say the monkey had been found and reunited with its owner.

A second post featured photos of Police Chief Phil Voorhees getting up close and personal with the monkey after its capture.

"Chief Voorhees enjoys an unexpected afternoon visit with the adventurous pet monkey who got loose -- never a boring day in Surf City," the post said. "Thank you Pender County Animal Control for your assistance in the successful capture and reunification of the monkey with his owner!"