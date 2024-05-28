Watch: Escaped monkey captured after days on the loose in S.C.

May 28 (UPI) -- A misbehaving monkey that escaped from his South Carolina home has been safely captured after spending the weekend on the loose.

Colleton County Animal Services announced Monday on social media that the 15-year-old Japanese macaque, named Bradley, was successfully captured and is back in the custody of his owner.

Animal Services officials said Bradley escaped Thursday from the Walterboro habitat where he has lived for nearly 6 years.

Animal Services and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office joined in the search for the simian suspect on Friday after initial attempts to recapture Bradley were unsuccessful.

Officials had said prior to Bradley's capture that the search for the monkey was being hindered by members of the public attempting to get a look at the animal.

Video posted to social media showed Bradley perched on top of a resident's shed.

"The outpouring of concern and information from Colleton County residents has been overwhelming and we are thankful for the public's support in helping to locate Bradley. We so appreciate the community's support for animal welfare," Animal Services officials wrote.