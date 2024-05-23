Watch: Escaped kangaroo found wandering Texas neighborhood

May 23 (UPI) -- Police in Lufkin, Texas, were called to an unusual situation when a kangaroo escaped from its owner's home and went wandering the neighborhood.

Police shared the audio of a call from a resident who reported spotting the Australian animal hopping in the middle of Fuller Springs Drive.

The audio was accompanied by dashboard camera footage of the marsupial speeding across the road.

Police said the kangaroo was safely returned to its owner. The owner told police the marsupial went missing after her husband accidentally left a gate open.