Watch: Elk rescued from frozen pond in Colorado

March 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado came to the rescue of a young elk that fell through the ice covering a frozen pond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Offices said on social media that its animal-control officer responded to a report of an elk in trouble at a pond on Anasazi Way.

The officer called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Foothills Fire Protection District for help bringing the animal back to dry land.

"Together, they rescued the young elk by using ropes to pull it out of the water," the sheriff's office wrote. "The team then positioned the elk on its chest since it was exhausted and needed time to recover."

The sheriff's office said the elk was able to stand up on its own after about an hour and returned to the wild.

We have a heartwarming story to share with you that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The #JCSO Animal Control received a call regarding a young elk that had fallen through the ice on a pond near the 22600 block of Anasazi Way. Our Animal Control Officer immediately contacted... pic.twitter.com/fHB31MdEMV— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 7, 2024