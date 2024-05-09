WATCH: Edmond PD traffic stop turn into chase, ending in crash

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department says, after one of its officers attempted to make a routine traffic stop when the suspected driver hit the gas and took off later crashing out.

Edmond police officials released the video of the dash camera footage after police responded to a call of a reckless driver on Tuesday morning.

The chase came to a halt after the suspected driver hit a semi.

According to Edmond Police Department’s Facebook page, no one other than the driver and his passenger was injured.

No word on their condition at this time.

