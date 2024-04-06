Here’s when to watch the eclipse in Lexington on Monday: Check out our graphic

Monday’s eclipse will be our last chance to see one here for a couple of decades, and for observers in the far western half of Kentucky, it will appear as a total solar eclipse. In Lexington, expect about 96% of the sun to be covered by the moon.

Weather is a bit of a question mark for Lexington on April 8, with the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast calling for a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday night, with possible thunderstorms during the early morning hours Monday. During the day Monday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms is small, and the skies above Lexington will be mostly sunny, according to the forecast, current as of Friday afternoon.

Check out our graphic to see the best time for viewing the eclipse in Lexington — and get more details about eclipse viewing here.