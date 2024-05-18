WATCH: Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards

(WFRV) – After a brief hiatus, the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards Program has returned and it can be seen in its entirety right here.

The program has partnered with Local 5 in an effort to recognize staff members at 24 school districts in northeast Wisconsin by allowing parents, students, community members, and staff to nominate deserving school employees in five different categories.

The award ceremony will begin on the evening of Saturday, May 18, at the Kiel Area School District Performing Arts Center.

The categories included are:

Innovation In Work How has the employee demonstrated innovation in his/her work area?

Culture Creator In The Work Environment How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture?

Social/Emotional Well Being How has the employee impacted the social/emotional well being of students and/or the school environment?

Community Involvement How has the employee positively impacted the community?

Student Connection In what ways has the employee built positive relationships with students?



