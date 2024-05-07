Watch: Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia

May 7 (UPI) -- A dump truck with its trailer upright was caught on camera colliding with a Virginia highway overpass.

Amir Jaffery's Tesla dashboard camera recorded video when he was behind the truck on Interstate 66 as it approached the Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway overpass.

The video shows the truck's raised trailer collide with the overpass bridge and break free from the truck, flipping into the roadway.

No injuries were reported from the incident and no other vehicles were damaged.

It was unclear why the dump truck's trailer was raised or whether its driver was aware of it before the collision.