Watch: Driver jailed for ramming motorcyclist off bridge

A BMW driver who violently rammed a motorcyclist off a bridge in a fit of road rage, leaving him with serious injuries, has been jailed for more than four years.

Video footage released by police shows Nikesh Mistry, 34, forcing the motorcyclist onto the wrong side of the road as they drove side by side.

He then squashed him between his silver BMW 320 and a metal bridge railing while still on the wrong side of the road.

As the BMW collided with another car, the rider of the motorcycle was catapulted over the bridge and landed on trees and bushes underneath, in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on November 19, 2022.

The man, in his 40s from Oxley Park in Milton Keynes, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

