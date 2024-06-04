Watch: Dog rescued from hot Florida moving van after hourlong suffer amid scorching heat

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A dog was rescued by police along the central Atlantic coast of Florida after concerned citizens reported that it had been left alone inside a U-Haul truck while its "owners went to the beach," according to authorities.

A passerby contacted the New Smyrna Beach Police on Sunday about the distressed animal. The 911 caller reported that the car's windows were only slightly cracked, and there was no water left inside for the dog, who had been in the car for nearly an hour.

"The temperature outside at the time was 86 degrees with no cloud cover, meaning the temperature inside the vehicle was likely 100 degrees or more," police said on Facebook.

Bodycam footage showed an officer giving the dog water through a crack in the window. Law enforcement later confirmed the safe rescue of the dog, which was subsequently taken to a local animal shelter.

Charging affidavits were issued to the owners, police said.

"Never leave an animal or a child alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period. It could be deadly," officers warned.

Yet another stretch of record heat is expected to build in across much of Florida later this week just days after numerous locations broke records for their all-time warmest May.

Temperatures themselves will be hot – record-breaking in fact – as they rise into the mid- to upper 90s, the FOX Forecast Center said. Couple that with incredibly humid air featuring dew points in the mid- to upper 70s, and it'll feel well over 100 degrees.

Fresh off the hottest May on record for almost all of Central and South Florida, yet another round of record-breaking heat looms late this week and into this weekend. High temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits.

Little relief is expected at night near the coast as temperatures remain in the 80s.

Exceptionally warm water temperatures for this time of year are a major contributor to the lack of overnight cooling, the FOX Forecast Center said. In the past week, water temperatures near Clearwater and Key West were measured to be around 90 degrees.





