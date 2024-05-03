Watch: Dog and deer wander together through Iowa town

May 3 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa town were treated to an unusual and whimsical sight when a dog and a deer went for a walk around town together.

The Tipton Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing the dog and deer strolling together in locations including a block of businesses and the city courthouse.

"Sometimes a dog just wants to take his deer for a walk," the department wrote. "And they may have been checking on the Highway 38 project progress."

A follow-up post featured photos of the animals loaded into the back of police cars. The department said they were rounded up because they were wandering "too close to traffic."

"The dog is clearly remorseful but the deer was muttering something about breaking free and doing it all again tomorrow," police wrote.