Watch: Dog chases raccoon into Alabama cave, gets stuck

March 18 (UPI) -- Volunteer rescuers in Alabama came to the assistance of a dog who chased a raccoon into a cave and became stuck.

The Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit, a volunteer cave rescue team, said its members assisted the Swearengin Fire Department and Marshall County 911 in the rescue of the dog trapped in a cave.

"There had been efforts to rescue the dog prior to contacting us but unfortunately they were unsuccessful. Thankfully, no one was injured in the rescue attempts and once there we were able to go in and successfully extricate the scared animal," the team said in a Facebook post.

The coon hound was safely brought out of the cave using a harness provided by the North Alabama Search Dog Association.

"While the pup was a little wet, cold, and hungry he was, thankfully, unscathed," the post said.

The dog was reunited with his owner and sent home.

Rescuers said they did not encounter the raccoon the dog had been chasing.

"While we did not locate the raccoon, we feel sure he was able to extricate himself without need of our assistance. Raccoons are apparently expert cavers unlike his poor friend," the post said.