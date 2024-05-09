WATCH: Deputy makes heartwarming deal with child to promise to not run away from home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy made a deal with a child in hopes of him no longer running away from home.

Nine-year-old Elijah is a frequent runaway child with autism and is registered with SafetyNet; a location system that helps officials track and find missing and endangered people throughout the county.

On May 3, the young boy ran away from his home and wandered onto school grounds in Sun City Center, where a deputy found him hanging out on his truck.

While talking about summer break plans, Elijah told Master Sergeant Jeffrey Massaro that he needed a bike tire and helmet.

Massaro assured Elijah that he could take a look and try to see if he could fix his tire and get him a helmet so that he could ride his bike.

“If we do that, could you promise me that you try not to run away so much?” the deputy asked. “Can we make a deal on that?”

The video shows the two shaking hands on the deal.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Bikeworks helped make Elijah’s wish possible.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“It’s heartwarming to see the passion that our deputies have to assist all members of our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “To see Elijah suited up and able to ride his bike with his friends makes me proud to be your Sheriff.”

To learn more or to register someone with SafetyNet, click here.

