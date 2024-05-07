WATCH: Dash cam shows man point rifle at Huber Heights police before being shot

May 6—The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after an officer shot a suspect reportedly holding an AR-15-type weapon early Sunday morning on the 9000 block of Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights following a road rage incident.

"BCI was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured," said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The suspect had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital following the incident, he said.

"Our investigation is active and ongoing," Irwin said.

The incident happened after police were dispatched at approximately 1:33 a.m. on Sunday to the area of state Route 4 and Chambersburg Road on the report of a road rage incident.

The victim reported a suspect had shot out his window and rammed his car, according to the Huber Heights Police Division. Police say the victim was trying to drive away from the suspect when the suspect shot at the victim again in the area of the Shell Gas Station at 8007 state Route 235.

Officers reported seeing the suspect's vehicle leaving the parking lot of the gas station. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued south on state Route 235 at high speed, police say.

Officers attempted PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) to try to stop the suspect's vehicle, but they were unsuccessful. They continued north on New Carlisle Pike where officers said they saw objects being thrown from the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle drove west on Taylorsville Road before pulling into a grassy area near a residence. The suspect exited the vehicle, and was ordered to the ground by officers, police said, but instead he raised a black AR-15-style rifle, pointing it at the officers.

The officer closest to the man opened fire, hitting the suspect, who then fled with his rifle in hand, though police said that the man turned around to point the rifle at the officers multiple times as he ran.

Police said they chased the man on foot until he collapsed on the front porch of the residence near where he stopped.

Officers called for a medic and began first aid procedures on the suspect until he could be transported to the hospital, police said.

Charges are pending review by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.