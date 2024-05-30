WATCH: Congressional members meet for field hearing on U.S. border in Grand Forks

May 29—Update: This live stream has ended. Watch the Grand Forks Herald website for further coverage.

GRAND FORKS — The U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement is meeting at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks Wednesday morning, May 29, to discuss the U.S. border and the impact of related issues on North Dakota's residents and communities.

The field hearing — called "The Biden Border Crisis: North Dakota Perspectives" — can be viewed live below.