Watch: Columbus police to hold press conference on Short North mass shooting

Columbus police will hold a press conference Monday afternoon regarding a Sunday mass shooting that injured 10 people in the Short North.

Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShawna Potts and Deputy Chief Smith Weir will discuss the shooting at an afternoon press conference, according to a news release, though it's not clear what information they might share.

The press conference was initially schedule for 2 p.m., although the city's YouTube channel now lists the start as 2:15 p.m. The Dispatch plans to stream the press conference live.

Ten young men and boys 27 and younger were injured in the 1100 block of North High Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. All are expected to survive. Eight were men and two were juveniles, police said.

A suspect in the shooting has already appeared in court. Deangelo Fuller, 19, of Groveport, faces charges of obstructing official business. Fuller traveled at speeds of at least 109 mph while police tried to pull him over, according to court records.

Police have not said whether Fuller is suspected of firing any of the shots. At his first court hearing Monday morning, his bond was set at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus mass shooting: Watch live press conference