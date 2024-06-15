CAPE COD, Mass. — The Coast Guard made a dramatic save of four people who got in trouble while boating off the coast of Massachusetts.

The four on board the "Nimbus" called for help on Sunday as their boat lost power in the Atlantic Ocean 70 miles east of Chatham, according to Coast Guard officials.

A rescue helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod was sent their way, and a rescue swimmer was lowered to the boat to help bring the four to safety.

"How are you all doing? Everyone OK?" you can hear the swimmer shout to the four as they battled 10-foot seas and dense fog.

The chopper then lowered a rescue basket and airlifted each boater to safety. There were no reports of anyone being hurt.





Original article source: Watch: Coast Guard saves 4 boaters stranded at sea amid dense fog, 10-foot waves