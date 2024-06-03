WATCH: Coast Guard rescues family after boat sinks off Florida’s coast

A family is back on land after being rescued from Florida’s southwest coast.

The Coast Guard shared a video of Saturday’s rescue near Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island.

It says the group’s 28-foot boat overturned and started sinking.

Read: Troopers arrest man accused of DUI crash that injured 1-year-old, 2 others

Rescuers said the boaters used strobe lights to signal they were in trouble.

When they got there, they were all wearing life jackets and holding onto coolers.

Read: Deputies: 16-year-old accused of killing teen, injuring adult in stabbing in Sumter County

They were flown to a nearby airport for treatment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.