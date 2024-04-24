WATCH: Clearwater police rescue woman struggling in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police on Tuesday released a video showing the moment officers rescued a woman last month who was struggling in the Gulf of Mexico.

The woman was “swept out in very rough waters” off the coast of Clearwater Beach and was “barely able to keep her head above water,” police said.

She was pulled onto the police boat and moved safely to shore, police said.

Several other swimmers also had to be rescued.

Police urged beachgoers to be aware of the water conditions before deciding to swim.

Sgt. Ryan McMullen, Sgt. Craig Murray, Officer David Race, and Officer Matthew Capone will all be honored with a Lifesaving Award, police said.

