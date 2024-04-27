WATCH: Classic Super Cells develop throughout the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan followed severe weather as it hit Oklahoma beginning Saturday morning.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan people should remain weather aware,

There have been several possible tornadoes and the storms have the potential to drop hail,, flooding rains, and damaging winds.

Mike Morgan spotted a radar indicted tornado near the town of Electra to the west of Wichita Falls.

