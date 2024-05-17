WATCH: Chaotic moments after shots fired in Oregon District

New body camera video shows the chaotic moments after someone fired shots in Dayton’s Oregon District earlier this month.

Dayton Police officers were responding to a fight at 1:50 a.m. on May 5 when they heard the gunfire.

Body camera shows officers running after shots were heard in the background.

They quickly arrested a person who had a gun, but it was not the person who fired the shots.

News Center 7 previously reported that six others were arrested because they would not leave the Oregon District after police shut it down.

Dayton Police are still looking for the person who fired the shots.

Anyone who might have any information or video is asked to call police at (937) 333-COPS (2677), according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

They can also remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.