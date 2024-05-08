WATCH: Car slams into commercial business near West Valley City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A driver hit the gas instead of the brakes Tuesday near West Valley City, causing their car to slam into the front of a commercial business.

No injuries were reported to either the driver or anyone inside of the shop, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

READ NEXT: Prosecutors decline to charge man suspected of yelling slurs at U of U women’s basketball team

The shop will remain closed until the structural damage is inspected.

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.