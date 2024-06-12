WATCH: Camels escape from petting zoo at Ohio amusement park

Two camels escaped from Cedar Point’s petting zoo Tuesday.

The duo got loose outside the parks’ “The Barnyard” area but were quickly returned, a park spokesperson told WOIO.

The park spokesperson told WKYC that nobody was hurt during the situation.

Two viral videos on social media show the camel nearly kicking a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Cedar Point said they are looking into how the camels got loose.



