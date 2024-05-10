WATCH: Buildings damaged, trees down as possible tornadoes move through Tallahassee

Wicked weather blew through parts of Florida’s Panhandle on Friday morning.

It appeared as though Tallahassee took the brunt of it, with many downed trees and obvious damage to some buildings.

ABC affiliate WTXL shared video taken as storms passed through the area.

Severe weather moves through Tallahassee

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the powerful system likely included of mix of tornadoes and straight-line winds.

National Weather Service officials will ultimately determine the strength of the storms when they conduct in-person damage assessments.

Downed tree at Old Bainbridge and Setting Sun Boulevard.

Crews are hard at work clearing downed trees and power lines.

With possible tornadic activity in Tallahassee, early assessments of the electric grid show severe damage to transmission lines, impacting 11 substations. Restoration will possibly take through the weekend. Crews from eight utilities are on their way to assist from Central Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and Jacksonville. Over 66,000 customers are without service.

Fallen trees and limbs reported in the Timberlake neighborhood off Apalachee Parkway.

Tallahassee officials reported severe damage to the city’s power grid, saying more than 66,000 customers were without service and power outages could last through the weekend.

The severe weather prompted officials with Leon County Schools to close all district campuses for the remainder of day on Friday.

STORM DAMAGE: Strong winds from this morning's storms whipped this car up against a tree and almost into a house at Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee. Our reporters are in your neighborhood this morning surveying the damage and clean-up efforts. https://t.co/p82b3MfGfX pic.twitter.com/cLxR69DpuU — ABC 27 (@abc27) May 10, 2024

Florida A&M University also announced campus closures for Friday.

All non-essential employees were being instructed to work from home.

