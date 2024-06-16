Watch: Buffalo Fire Department truck collides with vehicle on Elmwood Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Fire Department fire truck collided with a vehicle on the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue Saturday night, a City of Buffalo official said.
The collision happened just before 8:20 p.m. outside of the News 4 WIVB building. Authorities said Buffalo Fire was responding to a call when it collided with the vehicle.
Officials said initial reports indicated that the injuries were minor in nature.
Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here.
