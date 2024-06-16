Watch: Buffalo Fire Department truck collides with vehicle on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Fire Department fire truck collided with a vehicle on the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue Saturday night, a City of Buffalo official said.

The collision happened just before 8:20 p.m. outside of the News 4 WIVB building. Authorities said Buffalo Fire was responding to a call when it collided with the vehicle.

Officials said initial reports indicated that the injuries were minor in nature.

Latest Local News

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.